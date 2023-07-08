BAFL 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from July 7, 2023
BR Web Desk Published July 8, 2023 Updated July 8, 2023 08:46am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Justice Mussarat Hilali takes oath as Supreme Court judge

Read here for details.

  • IMF team meets PTI leadership at Zaman Park in Lahore

Read here for details.

  • ECP to meet on July 10 to discuss LG polls in Punjab, Islamabad

Read here for details.

  • Pak Suzuki extends automobile, motorcycle plant shutdown till July 19

Read here for details.

  • Rupee sees marginal decline, settles at 277.9 against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • World Bank approves $46mn financing for KPK’s healthcare sector

Read here for details.

  • IMF programme to ‘reform and restructure’ Pakistan’s economy: PM Shehbaz

Read here for details.

  • 63 people die in rain-related incidents since Jun 26: NDMA

Read here for details.

