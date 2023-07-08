Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Justice Mussarat Hilali takes oath as Supreme Court judge

IMF team meets PTI leadership at Zaman Park in Lahore

ECP to meet on July 10 to discuss LG polls in Punjab, Islamabad

Pak Suzuki extends automobile, motorcycle plant shutdown till July 19

Rupee sees marginal decline, settles at 277.9 against US dollar

World Bank approves $46mn financing for KPK’s healthcare sector

IMF programme to ‘reform and restructure’ Pakistan’s economy: PM Shehbaz

63 people die in rain-related incidents since Jun 26: NDMA

