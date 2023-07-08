BAFL 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
BIPL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.54%)
BOP 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.83%)
CNERGY 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.61%)
DFML 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
DGKC 55.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.63%)
FABL 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
FCCL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
GGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
HBL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
HUBC 77.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.61%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 31.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.7%)
OGDC 85.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.17%)
PAEL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.31%)
PIBTL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PIOC 87.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.24%)
PPL 66.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.02%)
PRL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.73%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
SNGP 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.14%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.03%)
TPLP 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.57%)
TRG 106.43 Increased By ▲ 6.69 (6.71%)
UNITY 19.12 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.99%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.46%)
BR100 4,464 Increased By 10.3 (0.23%)
BR30 15,625 Increased By 61 (0.39%)
KSE100 44,207 Increased By 28.5 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,804 Increased By 30 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

63 people die in rain-related incidents since Jun 26: NDMA

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 08 Jul, 2023 06:20am

ISLAMABAD: At least 63 people have lost their lives and 87 were injured owing to flash floods triggered by pre-monsoon rains across the country since June 26, official data released by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) revealed.

According to the NDMA, owing to the various rain-related incidents over the past 10 days, 62 houses were also damaged of which 59 were partially and three were fully destroyed.

Moreover, 15 livestock also died owing to the flooding. At least eight children died owing to a landslide in district Shangla of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday evening.

Eight killed as ‘record-breaking’ rain lashes Lahore

Meanwhile, five people of a family lost their lives during a road accident in Deosai area of District Skardu of Gilgit-Baltistan region on Friday.

According to official data, at least 11 people died including three men, four women, and four children on Thursday owing to multiple rain-related incidents across the country while another 15 including two men, nine women, and four children were injured.

According to the NDMA data, the majority of the deaths are reported in Punjab and are mainly caused by electrocution and building collapses. In Punjab, a total of 34 people including 17 men, seven women, and 10 children have lost their lives, while another 45 people including 17 men, 19 women, and nine children have sustained injuries. Moreover, 18 houses are also damaged in Punjab and one livestock was lost.

So far 10 people including two men, four women, and four children have lost their lives in KP province. Moreover, a total of 34 people including 10 men, six women, and 18 children have sustained injuries in various rain-related incidents in KPK. In KPK, a total of 43 houses of which 41 were partially and two were fully damaged while 14 livestock were killed owing to floods.

In Balochistan province, a total of five people including four men and one woman lost their lives, wherein, eight people including five men, two women, and one child sustained injuries.

Moreover, a house was partially damaged in Balochistan. The authorities have reported one death in Azad Jammu and Kashmir region.

The Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) has predicted more rains during the next two days across the country. According to officials, recently Lahore has received record-breaking rainfall of the past 30 years, turning roads into rivers and leaving almost 35 percent of the residents without electricity and water.

Last year, unprecedented monsoon rains hit a third of Pakistan, killing more than 1,700 people, injuring thousands, destroying over two million houses, and killing millions of livestock.

Pakistan, a country with the fifth largest global population, is contributing less than one percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, responsible for the serious climate situation but is one of the most vulnerable countries to the extreme weather caused by global warming.

Owing to 2022 flooding, serious damages were caused to the standing crops in Pakistan as a result, food, vegetables, and fruit prices witnessed an unprecedented increase. That also forced the government to import wheat, vegetables, and fruits as a result serious pressure was built on the depleting foreign exchange reserves of the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

NDMA monsoon rains floods PMD heavy rainfall monsoon pakistan weather Heavy monsoon rains people died rain related incidents rain incidents Floods in Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

63 people die in rain-related incidents since Jun 26: NDMA

Key objectives under new programme: To govt’s chagrin, IMF team calls on PTI chairman

Productivity, export and debt: SBP asks govt to exercise greater prudence

Social Protection Accounts launched: PM reaffirms commitment to further expand BISP

Nation observes ‘Quran Sanctity Day’

PM urges OIC for strategy against Islamophobia

Spare parts for TPS-14 rehabilitation: GE warns TPS Guddu management against LC opening delay

Hague court rejects India’s objections over water treaty arbitration

GP Fund: MoF notifies rate of markup

FBR issues tax expenditure report-2023: More exemptions, concessions given during 2021-22

Read more stories