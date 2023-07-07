BAFL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.26%)
BIPL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.48%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.39%)
CNERGY 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
DFML 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.17%)
FABL 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
FCCL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.42%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
GGL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.87%)
HBL 79.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
HUBC 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
KEL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
MLCF 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
OGDC 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.92%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.5%)
PIBTL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
PIOC 87.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.35%)
PPL 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.89%)
PRL 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.92%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4%)
SNGP 43.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.82%)
SSGC 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.03%)
TPLP 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.17%)
TRG 107.04 Increased By ▲ 7.30 (7.32%)
UNITY 19.35 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (7.26%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.46%)
BR100 4,464 Increased By 10.3 (0.23%)
BR30 15,625 Increased By 61 (0.39%)
KSE100 44,207 Increased By 28.5 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,804 Increased By 30 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ECP to meet on July 10 to discuss LG polls in Punjab, Islamabad

BR Web Desk Published July 7, 2023 Updated July 7, 2023 08:45pm

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday announced an exclusive meeting on Monday, July 10, to discuss meticulous planning and preparations for the upcoming local government elections in Islamabad and the Punjab province, Aaj News reported.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja, will focus on ensuring their timely and efficient execution.

This crucial gathering of the Election Commission signifies the commission’s dedication and commitment to upholding the democratic process in the country.

In December last year, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had ordered the electoral watchdog to hold LG polls in the federal capital on December 31, 2022.

However, the ECP expressed its inability to abide by the court order, saying it was “impossible to hold elections” on such short notice.

Soon after, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) filed an intra-court appeal against the IHC’s order.

Talking to the media after filing the appeal, senior PML-N leader Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said they respect the court’s orders, but holding the polls “overnight” was impossible.

Under the Election Act, he added that determining the number of union councils is the federal government’s responsibility.

Defending the ECP’s decision not to hold the polls on December 31, he said it was virtually impossible for the government to mobilise the staff and material in less than 24 hours.

ECP Islamabad LG polls Punjab LG polls

Comments

1000 characters

ECP to meet on July 10 to discuss LG polls in Punjab, Islamabad

IMF ‘seeks assurances’ from Pakistan’s political parties on commitment to new SBA

At least 50 dead in Pakistan monsoon floods

Rupee sees marginal decline, settles at 277.9 against US dollar

IMF programme to ‘reform and restructure’ Pakistan’s economy: PM Shehbaz

PM Shehbaz inaugurates centre to promote agricultural exports

Pak Suzuki extends automobile, motorcycle plant shutdown till July 19

Yellen criticizes China’s ‘punitive’ actions against US companies, urges market reforms

India’s federal police arrest three railway employees over deadly train crash

Justice Mussarat Hilali takes oath as Supreme Court judge

ECP issues cyber security alert after ransomware attack targets employees

Read more stories