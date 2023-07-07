ECP to meet on July 10 to discuss LG polls in Punjab, Islamabad

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday announced an exclusive meeting on Monday, July 10, to discuss meticulous planning and preparations for the upcoming local government elections in Islamabad and the Punjab province, Aaj News reported.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja, will focus on ensuring their timely and efficient execution.

This crucial gathering of the Election Commission signifies the commission’s dedication and commitment to upholding the democratic process in the country.

In December last year, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had ordered the electoral watchdog to hold LG polls in the federal capital on December 31, 2022.

However, the ECP expressed its inability to abide by the court order, saying it was “impossible to hold elections” on such short notice.

Soon after, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) filed an intra-court appeal against the IHC’s order.

Talking to the media after filing the appeal, senior PML-N leader Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said they respect the court’s orders, but holding the polls “overnight” was impossible.

Under the Election Act, he added that determining the number of union councils is the federal government’s responsibility.

Defending the ECP’s decision not to hold the polls on December 31, he said it was virtually impossible for the government to mobilise the staff and material in less than 24 hours.