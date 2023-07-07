BAFL 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BIPL 18.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
CNERGY 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.29%)
DFML 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.05%)
DGKC 54.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.9%)
FABL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FCCL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
FFL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.32%)
GGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
HBL 78.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.48%)
HUBC 78.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.58%)
LOTCHEM 28.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.81%)
MLCF 30.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.34%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.03%)
PAEL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.94%)
PIBTL 4.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 87.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.66%)
PPL 66.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.2%)
PRL 15.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.25%)
SSGC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.35%)
TELE 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.82%)
TPLP 13.42 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.45%)
TRG 103.21 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.48%)
UNITY 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,443 Decreased By -10.4 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,511 Decreased By -53.3 (-0.34%)
KSE100 44,152 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,753 Decreased By -21.2 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Justice Mussarat Hilali takes oath as Supreme Court judge

  • She is the second female to become apex court judge
BR Web Desk Published July 7, 2023 Updated July 7, 2023 12:27pm

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial administered on Friday oath to Justice Mussarat Hilali, making her the second female in the history of Pakistan to become a judge of the Supreme Court (SC).

The CJP administered the oath during a ceremony held at the ceremonial hall of the SC attended by Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan, along with senior judges and lawyers.

The number of SC judges has now increased to 16 out of a total sanctioned strength of 17.

Hilali’s appointment was approved on Wednesday by President Dr Arif Alvi.

Earlier, an eight-member parliamentary committee on judges’ appointments approved the unanimous approval given by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan on June 14 to elevate Justice Hilali to the apex court.

Justice Hilali, who previously served as the Peshawar High Court chief justice, was born in Peshawar on August 8, 1961.

She received her law degree from Khyber Law College, University of Peshawar, and was enrolled as an advocate of district courts in 1983. She was enrolled as an advocate of the high court in 1988 and that of the Supreme Court in 2006.

She also served as the first woman additional advocate general from November 2001 to March 2004 and as chairperson of the KP Environmental Protection Tribunal as well.

Supreme Court women judge

Comments

1000 characters

Justice Mussarat Hilali takes oath as Supreme Court judge

Intra-day update: rupee weakens against US dollar

IMF programme to ‘reform and restructure’ Pakistan’s economy, says Shehbaz

Basis for fixation of base tariff: Rupee could hit 325 mark vs dollar by June 2024: PD

‘Youm-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran’: PM Shehbaz calls on country to protest against desecration

Projects worth Rs18bn launched: PM sets his sights on KP ahead of polls

1,320MW Shanghai Thar Coal Block-1: Financial closure in peril as ICBC decides to withdraw $300m financing

Musk threatens lawsuit as Twitter rival Threads takes off

Q1FY24: Cash-strapped govt to borrow record Rs11trn

Development projects: Finance unveils strategy on release of funds

Read more stories