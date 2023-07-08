SPI-based inflation up 0.7pc WoW

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI)-based inflation for the week ended July 6, 2023, increased by 0.70 per cent due to an increase in the prices of food items including tomatoes (42.25 per cent), onions (8.70 per cent), potatoes (4.79 per cent), wheat flour (4.05 per cent), gur (4.01 per cent) sugar (3.48 per cent) and non-food items, shirting (3.02 per cent) and diesel (2.95 per cent), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 28.55 per cent mainly due to an increase in the prices of wheat flour (121.69 per cent), cigarettes (112.94 per cent), gas charges for q1 (108.38 per cent), tea Lipton (102.86 per cent), rice basmati broken (77.40 per cent), rice irri-6/9 (74.61 per cent), potatoes (69.06 per cent), chicken (63.22 per cent), gents sponge chappal (58.05 per cent), salt powdered (51.61 per cent), sugar (50.08 per cent), bananas (48.96 per cent) and bread (46.86 per cent), while a decrease is observed in the prices of onions (23.94 per cent), electricity for q1 (14.58 per cent), tomatoes (13.26 per cent), masoor (7.17 per cent), diesel (5.82 per cent) and vegetable ghee 1kg (0.81 per cent).

The SPI for the week under review was recorded at 257.79 points against 256 points registered in the previous week, according to the PBS data released on Friday.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 24 (47.06 per cent) items increased, 10 (19.61 per cent) items decreased and 17 (33.33 per cent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732, Rs17,732-Rs22,888, Rs22,889-Rs29,517, Rs29,518-Rs44,175 and above Rs44,175 consumption group increased by 1.08 per cent, 1.02 per cent, 0.91 per cent, 0.83 and 0.51 per cent, respectively.

The items, which recorded an increase in their average prices during the week over the previous include tomatoes (42.25 per cent), onions (8.70 per cent), potatoes (4.79 per cent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (4.05 per cent), gur (4.01 per cent), sugar (3.48 per cent), shirting (3.02 per cent), hi-speed diesel (2.95 per cent), garlic (1.90 per cent), match box each (1.66 per cent), curd (1.43 per cent), maash (1.29 per cent), milk fresh (1.20 per cent), rice irri-6/9 (0.74 per cent), rice basmati broken (0.67 per cent), mustard oil (0.59 per cent), tea prepared (0.56 per cent), long cloth 57” Gul Ahmed/Al Karam (0.51 per cent), mutton (0.40 per cent), beef with bone (0.39 per cent), toilet soap (0.24 per cent), powdered milk Nido 390 gm poly-bag each (0.13 per cent), Georgette (0.08 per cent), and cooked daal (0.04 per cent).

The items, which recorded a decrease in their average prices during the week over the previous include bananas (7.51 per cent), chicken (2.80 per cent), eggs (1.17 per cent), LPG (0.96 per cent), vegetable ghee Dalda/ Habib 2.5 kg tin each (0.74 per cent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each (0.72 per cent), vegetable ghee Dalda/ Habib or other superior quality 1kg pouch each (0.81 per cent), masoor (0.47 per cent), moong (0.31 per cent), and pulse gram (0.24 per cent).

