KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (July 07, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
293,618,934 175,163,808 10,035,691,183 5,413,099,358
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 829,303,643 (957,945,898) (128,642,255)
Local Individuals 9,140,197,964 (8,627,467,082) 512,730,882
Local Corporates 3,109,642,212 (3,493,730,839) (384,088,627)
===============================================================================
