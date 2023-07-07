BAFL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.26%)
NATO indecision on Sweden, Ukraine a ‘threat’ to global security: Zelensky

AFP Published 07 Jul, 2023 07:53pm

BRATISLAVA: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday called on NATO to resolve the issue of Sweden and Ukraine’s membership bids, saying indecision is threatening the strength of the alliance and global security.

Battling a Russian invasion for more than 16 months, Kyiv has expressed increasing frustration with its Western allies over guarantees that it will one day join the alliance.

He spoke on a visit to Slovakia before he was due to head to Turkey for talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has stalled Stockholm’s membership bid to NATO.

“I think there is not enough unity on this,” Zelensky said during a press conference.

“This is a threat to the strength of the alliance,” the Ukrainian leader said, adding: “This is very important for the security of the whole world.”

Zelensky said Kyiv expected “positive results or at least some steps towards the positive outcome” at a Vilnius summit next week.

“I believe that the situation with the aggressor, with Russia, depends on this,” he said.

“Because Russia is counting on the world to show weakness and disunity in the Alliance, and this cannot be allowed,” he added.

Zelensky also said he expected “defence packages” at the summit. “And not just promises, but with clear deadlines.”

Zelensky arrived in Slovakia, Ukraine’s western neighbour, from Prague and will be heading to Istanbul for talks with Erdogan later on Friday.

