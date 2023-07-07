BAFL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.52%)
BIPL 18.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.43%)
BOP 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.83%)
DFML 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.52%)
DGKC 55.18 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.79%)
FABL 22.71 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.95%)
FCCL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.95%)
FFL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
GGL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.91%)
HBL 79.14 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.98%)
HUBC 79.15 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.39%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.92%)
MLCF 31.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.55%)
OGDC 86.14 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (2.55%)
PAEL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
PIBTL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PIOC 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.68%)
PPL 67.24 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.21%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.02%)
SNGP 43.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.83%)
SSGC 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
TRG 99.57 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.61%)
UNITY 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.54%)
BR100 4,454 Increased By 72.4 (1.65%)
BR30 15,564 Increased By 303.9 (1.99%)
KSE100 44,179 Increased By 626 (1.44%)
KSE30 15,774 Increased By 275.2 (1.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

Misuse of Sehat Card

Published 07 Jul, 2023 05:24am

EDITORIAL: It seems you can always count on the crooked and the corrupt to hijack and subvert the few pro-people policies that are rolled out in this Islamic republic; that too for the express purpose of adding to their mountains of illegitimate wealth.

Unfortunately, the Sehat Sahulat Programme (SSP), which has and continues to benefit millions of people who simply lack the resources for proper medical care, is no exception. Shocking revelations by the Punjab government indicate that this facility has been milked for all its worth in all the wrong ways possible.

There are tales of doctors implanting up to three stents in cardiac patients where only one was required, of private hospitals performing 48 surgeries in a single day, and also of a stunning, above 50 percent conversion rate of normal deliveries into C-section cases in expecting mothers in some private hospitals.

There is also a case where a private hospital generated a Rs 900 million bill for treatment provided to eligible patients for a few specific diseases, which regulators failed to red flag at the time. This way a scheme designed to benefit the very bottom of the food chain has been used to exploit the most vulnerable segments of society by a mafia that, apparently, can never have enough black money to get out of the game.

This is a crying shame. Pakistan already suffers endlessly because of its extremely high population and poverty rates, extremely low literacy rate, and a medical system that is not both inadequate and too expensive to provide proper coverage to a big part of the population.

That is why SSP was hailed as such a game changer. Yet it turns out that the lure of easily available free wealth, however illegal, can easily wash away the sanctity of the Hippocratic oath that medical professionals are supposed to hold dearer than everything else.

Something must also be said about authorities that were either asleep at the wheel or comfortably complicit in this epic fraud. It is surprising that so much money was doled out with so few checks and balances and a monitoring system that clearly failed very badly.

Someone should also explain why nobody was bothered when ridiculous trends of malpractice were so glaringly visible. There should be a thorough investigation, needless to say, and all those found guilty of malpractice, corruption and collusion should be delivered severe punishments.

Punjab’s caretaker government, for its part, should be credited for highlighting a severe violation of the law that went unnoticed under an elected dispensation. It has made the correct decision of restricting this precious programme to people who truly deserve it, pushing the typical leeches that feed on public finances when they can pay their own bills many times over out of it. It has also made separate allocations for a reserve fund of Rs 1.5 billion to extend healthcare facilities to people who are not accommodated by SSP – another welcome step.

There were worrying reports that the whole program might be disbanded because of these issues. Gladly, that is not true and the Punjab government has categorically denied all such claims. Yet while it fine-tunes this initiative, it must keep in mind that the best way to protect and nurture it is to remove all the rot from it first.

And that will require prompt and full force of the law. This sort of corruption thrives only as long as it is allowed to. With a proper monitoring and evaluation system, it should not be too hard to make it clean and efficient once again.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab Punjab government Sehat Sahulat Programme Punjab caretaker government

Comments

1000 characters

Misuse of Sehat Card

Development projects: Finance unveils strategy on release of funds

Basis for fixation of base tariff: Rupee could hit 325 mark vs dollar by June 2024: PD

Around $100m debt: Pakistan, Italy agree on ‘PIDSA’ timeline extension

1,320MW Shanghai Thar Coal Block-1: Financial closure in peril as ICBC decides to withdraw $300m financing

Q1FY24: Cash-strapped govt to borrow record Rs11trn

Desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden: Parliamentarians express deep anguish

PM urges Guterres to convene urgent meeting

Renewable energy: MoU signed with UAE

Designs of two hydropower projects: PCA accepts Pakistan’s petition against India

APTMA urges Primark to open office in Pakistan

Read more stories