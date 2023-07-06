Kati VP for implementation of EVS across province

KARACHI: Vice President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (Kati), Muslim Mohamedi, has urged the implementation of the Employees Verification System (EVS) across the entire province.

Speaking during a meeting with Tariq Khan Nizami, the In-charge Operation of the IT Directorate at Sindh Police, Mohamedi emphasized that the EVS would play a crucial role in identifying individuals involved in crimes, thereby improving law enforcement efforts.

KATI proudly announced its collaboration with the police in introducing the EVS app, making it the first industry association to adopt this innovative system. The EVS app not only verifies the involvement of individuals in crimes during their employment but also maintains a comprehensive record.

Furthermore, the system immediately alerts authorities if any registered employee is involved in a criminal case in the future.

Muslim Mohamedi expressed his belief that the implementation of the EVS would lead to a reduction in street crimes and robberies on a daily basis, ultimately establishing a safer and more secure environment in the city.

