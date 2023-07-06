BAFL 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
BIPL 18.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.49%)
BOP 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.27%)
DFML 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
DGKC 54.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.31%)
FABL 22.02 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.99%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
FFL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.3%)
GGL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
HBL 77.79 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.29%)
HUBC 77.28 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.99%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.57%)
MLCF 30.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.83%)
OGDC 83.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.88%)
PAEL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.74%)
PIBTL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PIOC 87.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.25%)
PPL 65.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1%)
PRL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.94%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.63%)
SSGC 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.48%)
TELE 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
TRG 98.37 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.83%)
UNITY 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.72%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.61%)
BR100 4,381 Increased By 11.7 (0.27%)
BR30 15,260 Increased By 27.8 (0.18%)
KSE100 43,553 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.01%)
KSE30 15,499 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 06, 2023
Markets

Wall Street dips on jitters ahead of Fed minutes

Reuters Published 06 Jul, 2023

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes fell on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve’s June meeting minutes, while weak US and China economic data as well as rising Sino-US tensions dented investor sentiment. May US factory orders rose less than expected, according to a Commerce Department report, fanning fears of a slowdown due to high interest rates after data on Monday showed manufacturing slumped further last month.

Investors are focused on the Fed minutes, expected to be released around 2 p.m. ET, for clues on the central bank’s monetary policy path.

More economic data, including the non-farm payrolls, is scheduled for release later this week that could help determine the Fed’s rate trajectory.

Bets for a 25-basis-point rate increase in July stood at 88.7%, while traders have priced in just a 17.7% chance the central bank would deliver another hike in September, according to CME’s Fedwatch tool.

“Chairman Powell has mentioned that there is a bit of a tug of war at the Fed between those who are more dovish versus the more hawkish faction of the Federal Open Market Committee,” said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist for LPL Financial.

“So the question has always been why did they choose that (June) meeting to skip rate hikes, because it was the first break in a nonstop campaign of raising rates.” Chip stocks Intel and Micron Technology fell 2% each after China said it would control exports of some metals widely used in the semiconductor industry as tensions between Beijing and Washington rise over access to high-tech microchips.

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index lost 1.4%.

After a sharp AI-fueled rally in the first half of the year, Wall Street kicked off the new quarter with slim gains in a holiday-shortened session on Monday, led by Tesla after the electric-vehicle company posted record second-quarter deliveries.

At 11:46 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 56.47 points, or 0.16%, at 34,362.00, the S&P 500 was down 2.44 points, or 0.05%, at 4,453.15, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 9.20 points, or 0.07%, at 13,807.58.

Eight of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors declined by mid-day. Material shares led losses, down 2.0%.

Meta Platforms rose 3.4%, outpacing its megacap tech and growth peers, ahead of the expected release of its Twitter-rival app, Threads, on Thursday.

“Investors can’t help but be a little excited about the prospect that Meta really has a “Twitter-Killer” poised to launch on the app store,” said Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell.

Fed WallStreet

Comments

1000 characters

