PM’s Coordinator receives 285 Hajis

LAHORE: Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Religious Affairs Maulana Shabbir Usmani received 285 Hajis at Allama Iqbal International Airport on Tuesday.

The pilgrims travelled from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on a Serene Air flight and on this occasion Hajj Director Iqar Ahmed, Deputy Director Mujib Akbar Shah, officials of Serene Air and other officials were also present.

While talking to the media, Maulana Shabbir Usmani commended the Ministry of Religious Affairs for making outstanding arrangements for the Pakistani Hajis, saying the transport, accommodation and food were excellent.

He also credited the Federal Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Minister and the Secretary for their efforts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023