Tunisia tenders to buy 100,000 metric tons each soft, durum wheat

HAMBURG: Tunisia’s state grains agency has issued international tenders to purchase an estimated 100,000 metric tons of soft milling wheat and 100,000 metric tons of durum wheat, European traders said on Tuesday.

The origin was optional. The deadline for submission of price offers is Wednesday, July 5, they said.

The wheat was sought in four consignments of 25,000 tonnes. Shipment was sought between July 20 and Aug. 25, depending on origin selected for supply, they said.

The durum was also sought in four consignments of 25,000 tonnes. Durum shipment was sought between July 25 and Sept. 5, depending on origin selected for supply, they said.

Tunisia is facing an increased import need after a disappointing harvest this year while the country struggles with balance of payments problems.