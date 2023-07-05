KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (July 04, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
487,725,874 286,258,354 17,807,120,469 10,122,340,837
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 2,279,715,805 (1,326,908,689) 952,807,116
Local Individuals 13,959,914,787 (14,565,039,861) (605,125,074)
Local Corporates 5,939,705,580 (6,287,387,623) (347,682,042)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments