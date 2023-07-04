Brecorder Logo
Ukraine's Zelenskiy, Germany's Scholz seek to extend grain export deal

Reuters Published 04 Jul, 2023 04:39am

BERLIN: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on Monday for the extension of a deal allowing the safe export of grain and fertilizers from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, an official said.

The two made the call during a phone conversation, Scholz's spokesperson said.

Zelenskiy, in his nightly video message and writing on Telegram, said he and Sholz focused on defence cooperation and on the forthcoming NATO summit in Lithuania, where Ukraine wants to secure an indication of future membership in the Alliance.

Ukraine says Russia has blocked Black Sea grain export deal again

He said there could be no "shortage of security certainty in Europe that would provoke Russian tyranny and aggression.

"Russia will only attempt to seize one or another piece of Europe when it sees some sort of security uncertainty. When everything is certain and clear, Russian tyranny dares not disrupt security."

