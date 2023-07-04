Brecorder Logo
Jul 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iron ore slumps as China production cuts spark fears of demand drop

Reuters Published 04 Jul, 2023 05:07am

BEIJING: Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures slipped on Monday as traders became cautious of faltering demand after China’s top steelmaking hub Tangshan ordered local steel mills to reduce production in a bit to improve air quality. The municipal government of north China’s Tangshan asked the 11 A-class steel mills to take initiative to cut production, while mills rated as B-class or below need to suspend 50% of their sintering equipment over July 1-31, analysts at consultancy Mysteel said in a note. There were no statements on the websites and wechat accounts of Tangshan’s relevant governments. The municipal bureau of ecology and environment did not immediately respond to a request for comments.

A-class mills cut production by 30% while the rest cut their sintering production by 50%, Mysteel said, adding that many local mills have abundant sintered ore inventory to sustain production for around 20 days.

Meanwhile, an accident at an iron ore mine in northern China has raised concerns that Beijing could order wider safety checks on mines, disrupting domestic iron ore supply.

The most-traded September iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended morning trading 1.92% lower at 817 yuan ($112.81) a metric ton. The benchmark August iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 1.3% lower at $107.65 a metric ton, as of 0330 GMT.

iron ore iron ore rates iron ore market

Comments

1000 characters

Iron ore slumps as China production cuts spark fears of demand drop

Risks undermining MTDS targets identified

IMF deal to support macroeconomic stability: Moody’s

Dar appreciates role of Chinese FIs

Rs4bn TSG to be given: Govt to help PIAC secure Rs13bn commercial loans

Development: NEC approves ‘megabudget’

Cabinet briefed about salient features of IMF deal

Nepra Act: Govt readies amendments to catapult its ‘own man’ to top slot

Value of Rs5m or more: 3pc advance tax to be collected on registration of EVs

100MW solar project: AEDB approves issuance of TLoS to Zorlu

New agreement with KE: Centre urged to consult Sindh

Read more stories