Oil rallies on Saudi, Russian supply cuts for August

HOUSTON: Oil prices rose on Monday after top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia announced supply cuts for August, prompting prices to bounce of early losses spurred by worries about a slowing global economy and possible US interest-rate hikes.

Saudi Arabia on Monday said it would extend its voluntary cut of one million barrels per day (bpd) for another month to include August, the state news agency said.

Brent crude futures were up 0.6%, or 43 cents, at $75.84 a barrel by 11:52 a.m. EDT (1652 GMT) US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6%, or 39 cents, to $71.03. During Friday’s session, Brent 0.8% and WTI rose 1.1%.

Early on Monday prices were lower after business surveys showed global factory activity slumped in June as sluggish demand in China and in Europe clouded the outlook for exporters.

“Oil is facing serious economic headwinds and the market is trying to make sense of what additional crude cuts mean in that context,” said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

The cuts amount to 1.5% of global supply and bring the total pledged by OPEC+ oil producers to 5.16 million bpd.

Riyadh and Moscow have been trying to prop up prices. Brent has dropped from $113 a barrel a year ago, hit by concerns of an economic slowdown and ample supplies.