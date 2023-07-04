KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (July 03, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
458,383,019 327,198,084 10,471,467,680 7,837,543,274
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 813,748,115 (808,377,472) 5,370,642
Local Individuals 7,149,964,958 (6,533,394,347) 616,570,612
Local Corporates 4,011,023,976 (4,632,965,230) (621,941,254)
