KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (July 03, 2023).

===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
458,383,019            327,198,084       10,471,467,680           7,837,543,274
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor 
(Individual & Corporate)       813,748,115      (808,377,472)         5,370,642
Local Individuals            7,149,964,958    (6,533,394,347)       616,570,612
Local Corporates             4,011,023,976    (4,632,965,230)     (621,941,254)
===============================================================================

