AVN 47.34 Increased By ▲ 4.24 (9.84%)
BAFL 32.72 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.7%)
BOP 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (9.36%)
CNERGY 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (12.28%)
DFML 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (7.55%)
DGKC 55.15 Increased By ▲ 4.15 (8.14%)
EPCL 45.35 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (7.34%)
FCCL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (7.23%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (11.15%)
FLYNG 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (14.05%)
GGL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (10.69%)
HUBC 74.80 Increased By ▲ 5.51 (7.95%)
HUMNL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.52%)
KAPCO 22.15 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7%)
KEL 1.97 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (17.26%)
LOTCHEM 29.57 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (7.92%)
MLCF 30.45 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (8.29%)
NETSOL 80.44 Increased By ▲ 5.92 (7.94%)
OGDC 83.85 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (7.71%)
PAEL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (12.42%)
PIBTL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (10.16%)
PPL 63.58 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (8.13%)
PRL 14.58 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.52%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4%)
SNGP 42.32 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (7.14%)
TELE 7.59 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (15.53%)
TPLP 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.59%)
TRG 99.04 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (7.59%)
UNITY 16.80 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (6.8%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (14.81%)
BR100 4,388 Increased By 299.1 (7.31%)
BR30 15,234 Increased By 1154.3 (8.2%)
KSE100 43,899 Increased By 2446.3 (5.9%)
KSE30 15,570 Increased By 933.5 (6.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan dollar bonds extend rally fuelled by IMF deal

Reuters Published July 3, 2023 Updated July 3, 2023 02:49pm

LONDON: Pakistan sovereign dollar-bonds rose as much as 1 cent on Monday, building on last week’s gains in the wake of the government striking a last-minute $3 billion financing deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The bonds have notched up sharp gains after the government said on Friday it had secured a short-term financial package from the fund, giving the cash-strapped South Asian economy a long-awaited respite as it teeters on the brink of default.

The 2024 and 2025 bonds saw the biggest gains, both adding just over 1 cent to trade at 72 cents and 55 cents on the dollar respectively, Tradeweb data showed. The 2024 issue is at its highest since August 2022 and has doubled from its trough of around 37 cents hit in October.

Analysts said the agreement with the IMF, which comes ahead of the country’s general elections due by November, had exceeded their expectations.

“We believe the IMF financing arrangement provides breathing room for the country during the upcoming election period while lowering the risk of a payment halt,” Avanti Save at Barclays wrote in a note to clients published on Monday.

Barclays said it upgraded its outlook on Pakistan’s sovereign-dollar bonds to ‘market weight’ from ‘underweight’, and recommended buying the 2025, 2026, 2027 and 2031 maturities. Those issues still traded at prices much lower than other non-defaulted emerging market peers and below the bank’s recovery estimates in the case of a reprofiling, Barclays added.

Pakistan IMF IMF programme dollar bonds IMF deal IMF and Pakistan Pakistan and IMF Pakistan bonds Stand By Arrangement

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan dollar bonds extend rally fuelled by IMF deal

Lowest since Jan: Pakistan’s headline inflation slows to 29.4% in June

Open-market: rupee posts gain but trading remains thin due to bank holiday

Bilawal in Tokyo: Pakistan, Japan agree to boost bilateral ties

OGDCL provisionally awarded new exploration blocks in Sindh, Punjab

Pakistan expects heavy monsoon rain raising risk of floods

Agriauto announces partial plant shutdown in July

Oil rallies on Saudi and Russian output cuts for August

Two security personnel martyred in Balochistan attack: ISPR

Russia’s Medvedev says standoff with West to last decades, Ukraine conflict ‘permanent’

Read more stories