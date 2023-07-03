Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Video conference format: PM to participate in SCO CHS moot

Read here for details.

Pakistan likely to avert default this year after last-minute IMF deal: Bloomberg

Read here for details.

‘Significant, but chance to make reforms’: experts react on Pakistan, IMF deal

Read here for details.

OIC calls for push to prevent holy Quran burnings

Read here for details.

Component-wise breakdown of petrol price in Pakistan

Read here for details.

Pakistan, India exchange list of prisoners

Read here for details.

Bilawal for further increasing trade with Japan

Read here for details.

Not rolling back Sehat card, says Punjab caretaker health minister

Read here for details.

Security forces kill three terrorists in DI Khan: ISPR

Read here for details.

PTI accused of seeking to scuttle IMF deal

Read here for details.