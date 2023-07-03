AVN 47.34 Increased By ▲ 4.24 (9.84%)
BAFL 32.72 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.7%)
BOP 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (9.65%)
CNERGY 3.17 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (11.23%)
DFML 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (8.02%)
DGKC 55.15 Increased By ▲ 4.15 (8.14%)
EPCL 45.40 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (7.46%)
FCCL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (7.23%)
FFL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (9.23%)
FLYNG 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (11.35%)
GGL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.98%)
HUBC 74.80 Increased By ▲ 5.51 (7.95%)
HUMNL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.51%)
KAPCO 21.95 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (6.04%)
KEL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (16.67%)
LOTCHEM 29.58 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (7.96%)
MLCF 30.45 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (8.29%)
NETSOL 80.44 Increased By ▲ 5.92 (7.94%)
OGDC 83.85 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (7.71%)
PAEL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (10.74%)
PIBTL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (10.68%)
PPL 63.58 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (8.13%)
PRL 14.53 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.15%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (6%)
SNGP 42.32 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (7.14%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (12.63%)
TPLP 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (7.11%)
TRG 98.32 Increased By ▲ 6.27 (6.81%)
UNITY 16.80 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (6.8%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (14.81%)
BR100 4,376 Increased By 287 (7.02%)
BR30 15,205 Increased By 1125.6 (7.99%)
KSE100 43,844 Increased By 2390.8 (5.77%)
KSE30 15,542 Increased By 905.6 (6.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from July 1 and July 2, 2023
BR Web Desk Published July 3, 2023 Updated July 3, 2023 08:45am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Video conference format: PM to participate in SCO CHS moot

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan likely to avert default this year after last-minute IMF deal: Bloomberg

Read here for details.

  • ‘Significant, but chance to make reforms’: experts react on Pakistan, IMF deal

Read here for details.

  • OIC calls for push to prevent holy Quran burnings

Read here for details.

  • Component-wise breakdown of petrol price in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan, India exchange list of prisoners

Read here for details.

  • Bilawal for further increasing trade with Japan

Read here for details.

  • Not rolling back Sehat card, says Punjab caretaker health minister

Read here for details.

  • Security forces kill three terrorists in DI Khan: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • PTI accused of seeking to scuttle IMF deal

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

1000 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

PTI accused of seeking to scuttle IMF deal

Investment purposes: KSA, UAE showing keen interest in IT, agriculture: minister

Two security personnel martyred in Balochistan attack: ISPR

Bilawal for further increasing trade with Japan

Tax on windfall profits: FBR to face legal complications

Govt to collect Hajj expenses in USD from next year

Oil prices slip on global economic slowdown fears

OIC calls for push to prevent holy Quran burnings

Sweden govt condemns ‘Islamophobic’ holy Quran burning

Erstwhile tribal areas: Tax, duty exemption extended by one year

Read more stories