Brecorder Logo
Jul 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Security forces kill three terrorists in DI Khan: ISPR

  • Military's media wing says sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists
BR Web Desk Published July 2, 2023 Updated July 2, 2023 09:16pm

Security forces killed three terrorists in Dera Ismail (DI) Khan’s general area of Kulachi, the military’s media affairs wing said on Sunday.

“During the operation, an intense fire exchange took place, resulting in the killing of three terrorists. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists,” an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

It further added the killed terrorists remained actively involved in various terrorist activities against security forces, Police, and innocent civilians.

They were also highly wanted for conducting a raid on a Police CP in Kulachi on 11 April 2022, which resulted in the martyrdom of five brave police constables.

Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. The security Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism, added ISPR.

The development comes days after the security forces killed six terrorists in separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank and North Waziristan districts, the military’s media affairs wing said on Friday.

According to the ISPR, on the night of June 29/30, a fire exchange occurred between security forces and terrorists in the general area of Manzai, Tank district.

“Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. Resultantly, three were sent to hell,” the ISPR said, adding that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from them.

ISPR terrorists killed DI KHAN

Comments

1000 characters

Security forces kill three terrorists in DI Khan: ISPR

Income of shareholder of company: 10pc tax paid on bonus shares to be ‘final tax’

Four security personnel martyred in Balochistan terror attack

Reko Diq project: Rs 1.2bn TSG for BMRL obligatory contribution okayed by ECC

20,000MT per month from Apr to Sep: Buying LPG spot cargoes exempted from PPRA rules

Met Office predicts countrywide monsoon rains from tomorrow

Dar, SBP governor ink LoI on SBA

Iran holds off sending ambassador to Sweden in protest over Holy Quran incident

Police report 'mass shooting incident' in Baltimore, media say at least 2 dead

Arrests in overnight French riots rise to 719

Read more stories