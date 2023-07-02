Security forces kill three terrorists in DI Khan: ISPR

Security forces killed three terrorists in Dera Ismail (DI) Khan’s general area of Kulachi, the military’s media affairs wing said on Sunday.

“During the operation, an intense fire exchange took place, resulting in the killing of three terrorists. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists,” an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

It further added the killed terrorists remained actively involved in various terrorist activities against security forces, Police, and innocent civilians.

They were also highly wanted for conducting a raid on a Police CP in Kulachi on 11 April 2022, which resulted in the martyrdom of five brave police constables.

Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. The security Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism, added ISPR.

The development comes days after the security forces killed six terrorists in separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank and North Waziristan districts, the military’s media affairs wing said on Friday.

According to the ISPR, on the night of June 29/30, a fire exchange occurred between security forces and terrorists in the general area of Manzai, Tank district.

“Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. Resultantly, three were sent to hell,” the ISPR said, adding that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from them.