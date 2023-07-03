Brecorder Logo
Video conference format: PM to participate in SCO CHS moot

Recorder Report Published 03 Jul, 2023 06:04am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will participate in the 23rd meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State (CHS) being held in video conference format on Tuesday.

The invitation to the prime minister to attend the SCO-CHS was extended by the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi in his capacity as the current chair of the SCO.

PM Shehbaz to participate in SCO virtual summit hosted by India on July 4

At the forthcoming CHS, the highest forum of the SCO, the leaders will deliberate on important global and regional issues and chart the future direction of cooperation among SCO member states.

This year, the SCO CHS will also welcome Iran as a new member of the organization.

PM Sharif’s participation in the CHS illustrates the high importance that Pakistan attaches to the SCO, as an important forum for regional security and prosperity, and enhanced engagement with the region.

