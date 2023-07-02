AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
Not rolling back Sehat card, says Punjab caretaker health minister

BR Web Desk Published 02 Jul, 2023 07:05pm

Punjab interim health minister Professor Dr Javed Akram on Sunday refuted the reports that the provincial government was rolling back the Punjab Sehat Card programme initiated by the PTI government, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a press conference along with the interim information minister Aamir Mir, Dr Javed Akram highlighted “indiscrepencies” in the health card programmme, saying bogus heart surgeries were carried out under the health insurance facility.

“The health card facility was massively misused. People became billionaires with corruption in Sehat Card,” he said.

Sehat Card Scheme: the bigger picture

The interim health minister’s presser comes in response to the reports of suspension of heart ailment treatment on the health card at private hospitals.

The minister, however, refuted the news saying the interim government was ensuring uninterrupted access to these services for patients.

Dr. Javed Akram emphasised that the government is negotiating a new contract with the Punjab State Life Insurance Company, to make further improvements to provide enhanced facilities to the public through the health card system.

“The government remains committed to delivering the benefits of the health card to the original beneficiaries without closing or limiting access to cardiology services,” he said.

As the negotiations progress and improvements are made, the government remains focused on delivering effective and efficient healthcare solutions to the people of Punjab, he added.

