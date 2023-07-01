Pakistan and India exchanged on Saturday the list of prisoners in each other’s custody, consistent with the provisions of the 2008 Agreement on Consular Access.

The two countries exchange the lists of prisoners in each other’s custody on January 1 and July 1 yearly.

In a press release today, the Foreign Office (FO) said that Pakistan handed over a list of 308 Indian prisoners in Pakistan. The prisoners include 42 civilians and 266 fishermen to the High Commission of India in Islamabad.

Pakistan, India exchange list of prisoners

The FO said India handed over the list of 417 Pakistani prisoners in Indian jails (343 civilian prisoners and 74 fishermen).

‘‘India has been urged to release and repatriate all those Pakistani civilian prisoners and fishermen who have completed their respective sentence and their national status stands confirmed,’’ FO said.

In January, Pakistan had requested for early release and repatriation of its 51 civilian prisoners and 94 fishermen, who have completed their respective sentence and their national status stands confirmed.