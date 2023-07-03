Govt advises depts to use dark fibre for data communication

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has declared ‘third party fiber optics’ for Internet services as insecure. The government in a circular to its departments, all provinces, federal ministries and divisions to use dark fiber for security of the data.

“Most of the government departments, institutions depend on private fiber optics for internet services,” the letter read. “Problems could arise with the use of this fiber optic connectivity,” according to the circular. “There are apprehensions with regard to data theft in a specific manner with use of the optical fiber.”

“The use of dark fiber could extremely decrease the possibility of data theft,” according to the letter and recommended use of dark fiber for internet communication of important information.