Samina, Naila scale Nanga Parbat

Recorder Report Published 03 Jul, 2023 06:04am

ISLAMABAD: Mountaineers Samina Baig and Naila Kiani on Sunday became the first Pakistani women to scale the 8,125-metre-tall mountain Nanga Parbat – the world’s ninth-highest peak.

In a tweet, Alpine Club of Pakistan Secretary General Karar Haidri, said that Naila scaled the mountain at 10:18am on Sunday followed by Baig who completed her summit at 11:08am. Both the women mountaineers overcame hazardous terrain, severe weather, and a plethora of challenges during the journey.

Haidri said that Kiani and Baig were accompanied by other Pakistan mountaineers Rizwan Dad, Eid Muhammad, Ahmed Baig, Waqar Ali, Saeed Karim, Liaquat, Wajid Nagri, and Shah Daulat. “All of them also successfully scaled the peak”, he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Imagine Nepal — an expedition team — also said that 10 of its members climbed Nanga Parbat on Sunday. The managing director of Summit Karakoram Sakhawat Hussain told reporters that his clients Chris Warner from the United States and three Nepalese Sherpas scaled the peak as well. Separately, nearly 28 other mountaineers from around the world also successfully climbed the mountain the same day – making it the largest single-day Nanga Parbat summit.

