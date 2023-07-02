Met Office predicts countrywide monsoon rains from tomorrow

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted monsoon rains across the country from Monday (July 3).

In an announcement on Sunday, the weather department indicated that moist currents originating from the Arabian Sea were expected to penetrate the upper parts of the country. Anticipated for the evening or night of July 3, a westerly wave is projected to also sweep across the upper territories.

Consequently, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, and Toba Tek Singh should anticipate rain, wind-thundershowers, and occasional heavy downpours from July 3 to 8.

Furthermore, the advisory mentioned that Barkhan, Loralai, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbela, Awaran, Musakhel, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal, and Okara might also encounter rain, wind-thundershowers, and localized heavy falls from July 5 to 8.

In Sindh, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Ghotki, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Mithi, Chhor, Padidan, Nagarparkar, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Dadu, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, and Karachi should prepare for rain, wind-thundershowers, and isolated heavy downpours on July 7 and 8.

The Meteorological Office cautioned that intense rainfall could induce urban flooding in low-lying areas such as Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, and Lahore.

Furthermore, susceptible areas, including Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and the hilly regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, may be prone to landslides from July 4 to 7.

The advisory also noted the potential for flash floods in the hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and neighboring parts of northeast Balochistan from July 6 to 8 due to heavy precipitation.

Farmers have been advised to factor in the weather forecast when planning their activities, while tourists are urged to exercise extra caution during wet spells.

Furthermore, loose structures such as electric poles and solar panels are susceptible to damage during dust storms, wind thunderstorms, and heavy downpours. The general public should seek shelter in safe locations during this period.

Lastly, the Met Office has called upon all relevant authorities to maintain vigilance and implement preventive measures.