AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.66%)
BOP 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.41%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
DGKC 51.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.33%)
EPCL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
FCCL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.84%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
FLYNG 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.81%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
HUBC 69.58 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.52%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.67%)
KAPCO 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
KEL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.62%)
MLCF 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
NETSOL 74.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.89%)
OGDC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.17%)
PAEL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.93%)
PPL 59.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.09%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 39.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.09%)
TRG 92.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.28%)
UNITY 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.54%)
BR100 4,089 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 14,080 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 41,453 Increased By 15.6 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,637 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars struggle to lift, eyeing US PCE data

Reuters Published 30 Jun, 2023 10:31am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars struggled to rise from three-week lows on Friday after strong US data boosted the case for more rate increases, while downbeat Chinese factory data also dented sentiment on the margin.

The Aussie steadied at $0.6619 in quiet trade after a whippy session that saw it plough a fresh three-week trough of $0.6595 before recovering all the losses.

It now faces resistance at the 200-day moving average of $0.6693, while eyeing the 2023 low of $0.6459.

The kiwi dollar rose 0.2% to $0.6086, having also slumped to a new three-week trough of $0.6050 overnight.

The next bear targets are $0.6031 and $0.5986. Overnight, a slew of strong US data, including an unexpected fall in jobless claims and the upward revision to first quarter GDP, supported a hawkish Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell who on Thursday signalled more tightening is likely needed.

Markets now see an 88% probability that the Fed will raise next month, while awaiting the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index reading on Friday, the Fed’s favoured inflation gauge, for clues on how much higher rates might go.

Australia, NZ dollars scramble for support as sellers pile in

In China, the onshore yuan hit an eight-month low before steadying at 7.2496 per dollar.

Factory activity there declined for a third month in June, bad news for Australia which relies on China for its commodity exports.

The hawkish bias of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has provided some support for the Aussie, as markets, despite leaning towards a pause by the RBA next week, see a chance of a quarter-point increase at 40% after strong retail sales data.

Three out of four Australian major banks expect the RBA to increase the rate. Bill Evans, chief economist at Westpac, on Friday reaffirmed his call of an increase in the cash rate to 4.35%, citing still high core inflation, low jobless rate and the current rate not being restrictive enough.

“A second pause, to gather further information, seems unnecessary and only risks the need for the cycle to extend even further into 2023 when the prospects for damage to the economy increase substantially,” said Evans.

The RBA first paused in April before resuming its increases in May and June.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

1000 characters

Australia, NZ dollars struggle to lift, eyeing US PCE data

Dar says Pakistan expects IMF deal in next 24 hours

Oil heads for first monthly gain this year as supply tightens

China’s Xi to attend, deliver speech at SCO summit via video link

PM urges nation to remember flood victims while celebrating Eid

2,000 Hajj pilgrims hit by heat stress: Saudi officials

France urges calm as dozens arrested after police shooting

We are still monitoring the banks' situation very carefully: Fed's Powell

PM, COAS celebrate Eid ul Azha with soldiers in Parachinar

Guard, gunman die in attack at US consulate in Jeddah: Saudi officials

US Supreme Court bans the use of race in university admissions

Read more stories