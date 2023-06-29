AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.66%)
BOP 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.41%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
DGKC 51.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.33%)
EPCL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
FCCL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.84%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
FLYNG 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.81%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
HUBC 69.58 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.52%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.67%)
KAPCO 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
KEL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.62%)
MLCF 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
NETSOL 74.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.89%)
OGDC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.17%)
PAEL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.93%)
PPL 59.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.09%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 39.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.09%)
TRG 92.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.28%)
UNITY 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.54%)
BR100 4,089 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 14,080 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 41,453 Increased By 15.6 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,637 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UK’s FTSE 100 opens slightly lower on cenbanks’ hawkish tone; Serco gains

Reuters Published 29 Jun, 2023 01:06pm

UK’s FTSE 100 opened marginally lower on Thursday, as markets struggled for direction after top central bankers signalled more policy tightening, while shares of Serco Group jumped after the British outsourcing firm raised its annual earnings outlook.

By 0711 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 inched down 0.1%, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index fell 0.1%.

World’s top central banks’ chiefs reaffirmed on Wednesday that further interest rate hikes will likely be needed to tame stubbornly high inflation.

UK’s FTSE 100 opens flat as banking losses counter energy boost

UK banks were among early gainers, rising 0.4% after Citigroup raised its price targets on several banks including HSBC and Barclays.

Serco Group jumped 6.2% after the company raised its full-year profit and revenue outlook.

Burberry Group lost 3.5%, as shares of the luxury brand traded ex-dividend. The broader personal goods sector was down 2.6%.

Separately, Mattel has asked the U.S. Trademark Office to reject Burberry proposed “BRBY” trademark, arguing it is likely to sow confusion with Mattel’s famous Barbie brand.

FTSE London's FTSE 100 FTSE 100 index

Comments

1000 characters

UK’s FTSE 100 opens slightly lower on cenbanks’ hawkish tone; Serco gains

PM constitutes Dar-led body: Beleaguered PIA comes under sharp focus

Construction of bonded warehouses: Policy introduced to facilitate foreign oil firms

‘Charter of economy’: Nawaz, Zardari take major step towards ‘goal’?

All major US banks pass Fed’s annual stress test

Oil prices fall on concerns of slow fuel demand, weak China data

Clearing liabilities of CPEC IPPs: ECC relaxes conditions to allow use of Rs21bn as advance payment

Shares transactions of listed cos: Procedure of capital gain on disposal of securities to remain applicable

Petrol price: relief likely

Number of income tax return filers crosses 4m mark

LHC asks SNGPL CEO to resume office, assails board

Read more stories