AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.66%)
BOP 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.41%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
DGKC 51.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.33%)
EPCL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
FCCL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.84%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
FLYNG 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.81%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
HUBC 69.58 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.52%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.67%)
KAPCO 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
KEL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.62%)
MLCF 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
NETSOL 74.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.89%)
OGDC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.17%)
PAEL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.93%)
PPL 59.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.09%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 39.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.09%)
TRG 92.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.28%)
UNITY 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.54%)
BR100 4,089 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 14,080 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 41,453 Increased By 15.6 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,637 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Petrol price: relief likely

Recorder Report Published 29 Jun, 2023 04:19am

ISLAMABAD: Consumers may get a relief of Rs 6.50 per liter on account of cut in price of petrol effective from July 1, 2023.

However, the prices of high-speed diesel (HSD) expected to increase by Rs 13.90 per litre. It is widely used in transport and agriculture sectors and any revision in price of diesel also results in inflationary impact on the life to the people due to change in freight of goods.

Due to failure of Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) to secure LNG contracts, there has been issue of providing LNG to the CNG retail outlets especially in Punjab where indigenous gas has not been available for the last several years.

Petrol price likely to decline

Industry sources indicate that the proposed changes in petrol and diesel prices are based on the current rates of Petroleum Levy and GST.

The Pakistan State Oil (PSO) exchange adjustment for petrol is estimated at Rs 1.50 per litre, and for diesel, it stands at Rs 1.45 per litre. The petroleum levy is fixed at Rs 50 per litre on both petrol and HSD.

If approved, the decrease in petrol price would result in an ex-depot price of Rs 255.52 per litre, compared to the current market rate of Rs 262 per litre. However, diesel prices could soar to an ex-depot price of Rs 266.84 per litre, rising from the current market rate of Rs 253 per litre. These potential changes have raised concerns among consumers who heavily rely on diesel for transportation and power generation.

In contrast, kerosene prices are expected to witness a hike of Rs 5.41 per litre, reaching an ex-depot price of Rs 169.48 per litre. Furthermore, Light Diesel Oil (LDO) might experience an increase of Rs 4.35 per litre, bringing the ex-depot price to Rs 154.55 per litre. These adjustments could impact households relying on kerosene for cooking and LDO for various industrial processes.

The final price adjustments may differ if the IFEM is amended by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra). Due to the long Eid holidays, there is a possibility that the government will rollover the prices at the current level.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan LNG PSO petrol price PLL HSD petroleum levy diesel price

Comments

1000 characters

Petrol price: relief likely

Construction of bonded warehouses: Policy introduced to facilitate foreign oil firms

‘Charter of economy’: Nawaz, Zardari take major step towards ‘goal’?

Clearing liabilities of CPEC IPPs: ECC relaxes conditions to allow use of Rs21bn as advance payment

Shares transactions of listed cos: Procedure of capital gain on disposal of securities to remain applicable

Number of income tax return filers crosses 4m mark

Eid-ul-Azha today

LHC asks SNGPL CEO to resume office, assails board

‘Appointment of ineligible person’: LHC issues notices to PM, others

Senate chief’s perks: Sanjrani defends controversial bill

Read more stories