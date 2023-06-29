AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.66%)
BOP 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.41%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
DGKC 51.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.33%)
EPCL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
FCCL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.84%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
FLYNG 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.81%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
HUBC 69.58 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.52%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.67%)
KAPCO 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
KEL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.62%)
MLCF 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
NETSOL 74.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.89%)
OGDC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.17%)
PAEL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.93%)
PPL 59.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.09%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 39.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.09%)
TRG 92.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.28%)
UNITY 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.54%)
BR100 4,089 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 14,080 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 41,453 Increased By 15.6 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,637 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Number of income tax return filers crosses 4m mark

Sohail Sarfraz Published 29 Jun, 2023 04:19am

ISLAMABAD: The latest number of income tax return filers as per the Active Taxpayers List (ATL) now stand at over 4 million and may touch even 4.5 million mark.

Tax expert Asif S Kasbati, PBC Core Tax Committee & ICAP Fiscal Laws Committee Member informed that the FBR data revealed Income Tax ATL status for the Tax Year 2022 stood at over 4 million as on June 27, 2023. However, it is expected the ATL figure would reach 4.5 million by September 30.

When discussing the matters with Asif S Kasbati, he highlighted that the ATL for Tax Year (TY) 2018 reached 1.8 million, while increased to 2.4 million for TY 2019. For TY 2020, it was 2.9 million on September 20, 2022.

ATL: number of return filers hits 3.58m mark

Kasbati added that the ATL for the Tax Year 2021, released on December 12, 2022 had 3.83 million taxpayers and considering the historical monthly progress, he estimated the figure at 4 million by February 28, 2023.

The senior tax consultant recalled that FBR had committed to register 300,000 new taxpayers, which has been declared as an unrealistic figure by certain professionals.

However, as per Kasbati analysis, for tax year 2022 there would be 4.5 million taxpayers on the ATL as compared to 4 million in 2021, reflecting a remarkable increase from last year. His prediction is based on the average progressive ratio of 3% per month.

However, FBR can achieve the target of 4.5 million taxpayers earlier on the ATL through broadening the tax base process by data mining of Withholding

Taxes, coordination with NADRA, Provincial Revenue Authorities for Properties & Motor Vehicles, bringing maximum Non-Tier 1 traders into tax net, etc.

Kasbati opined several people file return just to be in ATL, without paying much income tax, hence, FBR has to analyse how may taxpayers are actually paying taxes. He recalled that few years ago, FBR was publishing “Income Tax Filer Directory with Tax Paid by each taxpayer”, which was good for Transparency.

The Directory may be published for Tax Years 2021 and 2022, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Taxes FBR income tax income tax return Active Taxpayers List income tax return filers FBR data

Comments

1000 characters

Number of income tax return filers crosses 4m mark

Construction of bonded warehouses: Policy introduced to facilitate foreign oil firms

‘Charter of economy’: Nawaz, Zardari take major step towards ‘goal’?

Clearing liabilities of CPEC IPPs: ECC relaxes conditions to allow use of Rs21bn as advance payment

Shares transactions of listed cos: Procedure of capital gain on disposal of securities to remain applicable

Petrol price: relief likely

Eid-ul-Azha today

LHC asks SNGPL CEO to resume office, assails board

‘Appointment of ineligible person’: LHC issues notices to PM, others

Senate chief’s perks: Sanjrani defends controversial bill

Read more stories