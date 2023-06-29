AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
KMC finalises arrangements for Eid prayers at Polo Ground

Recorder Report Published 29 Jun, 2023 04:19am

KARACHI: The arrangements for Eidul Azha prayer have been completed in the Polo Ground managed by KMC.

The Eid prayer will be offered at 8:00 am. Khateeb of KMC Jamia Masjid Maulana Muhammad Ahmad Salimi will lead the prayer. It is expected that Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad, diplomats of different countries, current and former federal and provincial ministers, members of national and provincial assembly and a large number of dignitaries of the city will offer Eid prayers here.

This gathering at the Polo Ground is the largest gathering in the city.

Large scale arrangements have been made for the Eidul Azha prayer this year a KMC spokesperson said. To show solidarity with Islamic world, the flags of these countries have been hoisted, special arrangements for cleanliness and security have been made.

The sides of the Eidgah have been sprayed with disinfectants and fragrances and there is also a special arrangement for ablution for the worshipers who come here to offer the Eid prayers. Arrangements have also been made for Eidul Azha in 13 other mosques, including the KMC head office Masjid under the administration of KMC where prayers will be offered as per their scheduled time.

