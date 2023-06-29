Nighat Awan made KATI acting president

KARACHI: In a recent development, Nighat Awan, Senior Vice President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) has been appointed as the Acting President during President Faraz-ur-Rehman’s temporary absence.

President Rehman is currently on a domestic visit and will return on July 7. Awan, who previously held the position of KATI vice president, has now taken on the responsibility of leading the organization in the interim.

Recognized as one of the prominent businesswomen in KATI, Nighat Awan has earned high praise from the late patron-in-chief, S M Muneer. He commended her exceptional performance and highlighted KATI as the only industrial area where women actively contribute to the business community, surpassing their male counterparts.

Expressing her gratitude to President Faraz-ur-Rehman and Vice Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya, Nighat Awan acknowledged the opportunity given to her to advocate for the rights of the business community. She pledged to wholeheartedly serve the members of KATI in her role as Acting President, emphasizing her commitment to the organization’s welfare.

