AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.66%)
BOP 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.41%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
DGKC 51.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.33%)
EPCL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
FCCL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.84%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
FLYNG 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.81%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
HUBC 69.58 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.52%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.67%)
KAPCO 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
KEL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.62%)
MLCF 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
NETSOL 74.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.89%)
OGDC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.17%)
PAEL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.93%)
PPL 59.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.09%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 39.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.09%)
TRG 92.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.28%)
UNITY 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.54%)
BR100 4,089 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 14,080 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 41,453 Increased By 15.6 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,637 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Former No.4 Nishikori to end long ATP Tour layoff in Atlanta

AFP Published 28 Jun, 2023 02:35pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

WASHINGTON: Japan’s Kei Nishikori, a former world number four and the 2014 US Open runner-up, will return to ATP Tour competition at next month’s Atlanta Open, tournament officials said Tuesday.

The 33-year-old, a 12-time ATP winner and 2016 Rio Olympic bronze medalist, has not played since undergoing surgery last year on his left hip.

His most recent ATP start was at Indian Wells in October 2021. His most recent title came in January 2019 at Brisbane.

The Atlanta Open, a hard-court event, will be played July 24-30 with six-time winner John Isner, fellow American and world number nine Taylor Fritz and defending champion Alex de Minaur of Australia also in the field.

Nishikori, ranked 493rd in the world, began his comeback on the Challenger Tour earlier this month. Despite a 20-month layoff, he dropped only one set on his way to capturing the title at the Caribbean Open Challenger in Puerto Rico.

Indian Wells Kei Nishikori

Comments

1000 characters

Former No.4 Nishikori to end long ATP Tour layoff in Atlanta

ECC approves Bonded Bulk Storage Policy 2023: Ishaq Dar

Crowds stone the devil as biggest Hajj since pandemic draws to a close

Goldman CEO says India has high growth trajectory

‘Adopt life of piety and cleanliness’: PM Shehbaz extends Eid-ul-Azha greetings

Over $200 billion potentially stolen from US COVID relief programs, watchdog says

Oil rises as US inventory drop offsets rate hike fears

Ghana agrees restructuring deal with banks on some domestic debt

Indian firm used toxic industrial-grade ingredient in syrup

Dar says 9th IMF review ‘will be done’

Oil import on foreign supplier’s account: OCAC requests govt to convene meeting of stakeholders

Read more stories