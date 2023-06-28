Hong Kong shares end slightly higher

AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
AFP Published 28 Jun, 2023 01:17pm

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rose for a second day Wednesday as investors tracked a rally on Wall Street fuelled by optimism the US economy will avoid a recession despite more than a year of interest rate hikes.

The Hang Seng Index gained 0.12 percent, or 23.92 points, to close at 19,172.05.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended flat, inching down 0.07 points to 3,189.38, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.44 percent, or 8.95 points, to 2,021.03.

