SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures recovered on Wednesday, paring losses in the previous session, as news that the government would restructure palm oil giant Felda’s debt lifted trader sentiment, while a weak ringgit lent support.

Palm oil ends higher on rival oils’ movement

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange climbed 2.2% to 3,757 ringgit ($805.19) per metric ton in early trade.