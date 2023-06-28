Consumer protection measures: CPC announces several initiatives

LAHORE: Director, Consumer Protection Council (CPC) in Lahore, Mahmood Ahmad Bhatti, highlighted the council’s role in safeguarding consumer rights and announced several initiatives aimed at strengthening consumer protection measures.

While talking to Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Kashif Anwar, he emphasised that the CPC’s jurisdiction primarily covers three areas: ensuring the quality of products, addressing faulty services, and combating unfair business practices.

He reassured consumers that if they encounter any issues with a product, they can reach out to the CPC for assistance. Similarly, for problems related to inadequate services or instances of unfair treatment, the council encourages individuals to report such cases to ensure timely redress. However, he clarified that certain matters fall outside the CPC’s purview, including court judgments, domestic services where an individual has hired their own servant, and exemptions for palmists.

Despite resource limitations, Mahmood Bhatti affirmed that the CPC remains committed to its mission and has taken significant steps to enhance its services. Four previously dysfunctional councils in Bhakkar, Layyah, Mandi Bahauddin, and Multan have been revitalised, enabling the CPC to expand its reach and impact. Furthermore, the council has established consumer call centres and developed an automated website to facilitate efficient communication and assistance to consumers.

He stressed the importance of raising awareness about consumer rights and the role of the CPC. He expressed the need for seminars and collaborative efforts with organisations like the LCCI to educate the public about their rights and empower them to demand fair treatment. Responding to his proposal, LCCI President Kashif Anwar expressed agreement and suggested organising an awareness seminar promptly.

The CPC’s recent efforts reflect its dedication to consumer advocacy. With an increased jurisdiction and improved services, the council aims to provide effective support to consumers, ensuring their protection from substandard products, inadequate services, and unfair business practices. By promoting awareness and cooperation with relevant stakeholders, the CPC endeavours to foster a culture of consumer empowerment and accountability.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said the LCCI has always been committed to promoting a business-friendly environment that not only supports the growth and development of our members’ businesses but also ensures the protection and satisfaction of consumers.

