Pakistan

Contempt of court case: IG seeks apology from IHC over arrest of Mazari

Terence J Sigamony Published 28 Jun, 2023 06:31am

ISLAMABAD: Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad police Akbar Nasir Khan, Tuesday, sought an apology from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a contempt of court case over the arrest of Dr Shireen Mazari despite the court’s orders.

A single bench of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the contempt of court petition against the IG Islamabad police in a matter related to re-arrest of Dr Shireen Mazari, former leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Mazari’s daughter Imaan Mazari advocate filed the petition through her lawyer Zainab Janjua advocate.

In this regard, the IG submitted a reply in contempt of court and apologised to the court, adopting the stance that he was ashamed and apologised for the impression of violating the court’s order.

He stated, “I am ashamed and apologize over the impression of court order’s violation made in the case.” The IG said he had issued order to his office to avoid any such situation in the future. He ordered the police officers to fully implement the court orders, he said.

He added, “I cannot think of any violation of any directive or order of the court. I have initiated departmental action against the policemen who arrested Shireen Mazari. A show-cause notice has been issued to the arresting police in-charge, constable and lady constable. Sub-Inspector Haider Ali, Constables Sohail Qureshi, Faisal and Waqas were included in the arrest team.”

On the other hand, he said before DC Rawalpindi’s MPO order, court order to stop arrest was not served on police. He said they were told about the order dated 17th May under MPO of DC Rawalpindi.

The IG Islamabad, in his reply, argued that police officers have been ordered to ensure full implementation of the court orders. He added that departmental action has been initiated against the policemen who arrested Shireen Mazari.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

