Hong Kong, Shanghai stocks finish higher

AFP Published June 27, 2023 Updated June 27, 2023 03:10pm

HONG KONG: Shares in Hong Kong and Shanghai ended with healthy gains Tuesday on fresh hopes for measures to boost China’s economy, while traders were also keeping tabs on developments in Russia after the weekend’s aborted uprising.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.88 percent, or 354.00 points, to close at 19,148.13.

The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.23 percent, or 38.82 points, to 3,189.44, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange rose 1.35 percent, or 27.05 points, to 2,029.98.

