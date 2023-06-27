AVN 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.26%)
BAFL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.84%)
BOP 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
CNERGY 2.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.95%)
DGKC 52.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.88%)
FFL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.02%)
FLYNG 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.86%)
GGL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
HUBC 70.00 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.13%)
HUMNL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.33%)
KAPCO 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
KEL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.57%)
LOTCHEM 27.82 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.73%)
MLCF 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.84%)
NETSOL 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
OGDC 78.10 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.3%)
PAEL 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
PIBTL 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.87%)
PPL 59.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.28%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 39.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.45%)
TELE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
TPLP 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
TRG 92.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.39%)
UNITY 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,117 Increased By 21 (0.51%)
BR30 14,185 Increased By 86.1 (0.61%)
KSE100 41,524 Increased By 86.5 (0.21%)
KSE30 14,687 Increased By 29.8 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

WTO chief: Ageing populations in major markets will pressure growth

Reuters Published 27 Jun, 2023 10:42am

TIANJIN: Ageing populations in developed countries and emerging markets will exert pressure on economic growth, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), said on Tuesday.

IMF, World Bank, WFP and WTO urge coordinated action on food security

Speaking at the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions in northern China’s Tianjin city, Okonjo-Iweala said the world should be thinking about harnessing the areas where there is productivity growth and where the young labor will help the global economy.

China World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo Iweala Ageing populations Tianjin city World Economic Forum's

Comments

1000 characters

WTO chief: Ageing populations in major markets will pressure growth

Intra-day update: rupee records improvement against US dollar

Policy rate hike part of IMF agreement: Pasha

SC bench resumes hearing pleas against military trials of civlians

As temperatures climb, pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat for Hajj climax

World Cup to begin Oct. 5, India confirms Pakistan’s participation

May 9 incidents: Lt-Gen among 3 sacked for negligence

Policy rate hiked by100 bps to 22pc

ECC for reviewing timber, wood import policy

KTBA says ‘IRIS’ has stopped incorporating credit notes

Provincialisation of Discos: PC frames ToRs for transaction advisor

Read more stories