AVN 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.26%)
BAFL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.84%)
BOP 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
CNERGY 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
DFML 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.95%)
DGKC 52.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.88%)
FFL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.31%)
FLYNG 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.86%)
GGL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
HUBC 70.00 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.13%)
HUMNL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.33%)
KAPCO 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
KEL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.57%)
LOTCHEM 27.82 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.73%)
MLCF 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.84%)
NETSOL 75.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.6%)
OGDC 78.12 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.32%)
PAEL 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
PIBTL 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.87%)
PPL 59.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.28%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 39.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.45%)
TELE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
TPLP 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
TRG 92.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.39%)
UNITY 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,116 Increased By 19.7 (0.48%)
BR30 14,188 Increased By 88.7 (0.63%)
KSE100 41,527 Increased By 89.8 (0.22%)
KSE30 14,687 Increased By 29.8 (0.2%)
Jun 27, 2023
Markets

Dollar holds firm ahead of US durable goods, housing data

Reuters Published 27 Jun, 2023 10:27am

TOKYO: The US dollar held its ground against major currencies on Tuesday as tension in Russia simmered and traders looked ahead to US data that may determine the timing of interest rate hikes.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday he let an aborted mutiny go on as long as it did to avoid bloodshed, a crisis that pushed the greenback to a 15-month high against the rouble.

The dollar index rose 0.04% to 102.770.

The rouble was flat at 84.40 per dollar after hitting its weakest level since March 2022.

The greenback traded at 143.43 yen, down 0.06% from late US levels.

Japanese officials have sounded the alarm in recent days over rapid weakening of the currency. US data this week include new orders for durable goods, housing figures, and consumer surveys from The Conference Board and University of Michigan.

Market participants expect the Federal Reserve to raise its funds target rate by 25 basis points in July, but the path beyond is less clear.

Dollar bonds jump on revised budget passage

“We will have many US indicators, which I think will be mixed, so there will be no strong momentum, at least today,” said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities.

“Two more rate hikes are not fully priced in the market. If the US economic data comes out on the strong side, then further pricing in for the two rate hikes will push up the dollar,” Yamamoto said.

The euro was flat at $1.09055 ahead of speeches by European Central Bank officials at the bank’s Forum on Central Banking in Sintra, Portugal, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Australian dollar fetched $0.66815, up 0.10%, while the New Zealand dollar slid 0.08% to $0.6159.

US dollar Australian and New Zealand dollars China's yuan

