APNS announces 2-day holidays

KARACHI: The All Pakistan Newspapers Society has announced that the member publications of the APNS will observe two closed holidays on account of Eid-ul-Azha on Thursday, June 29, 2023 and Friday, June 30, 2023.

Consequently, there will be no morning newspapers on Friday, June 30, 2023 and Saturday, July 01, 2023 and will publish their normal editions on Sunday, July 02, 2023. Whereas the evening newspapers not appearing on Thursday, June 29, 2023 and Friday, June 30, 2023, may bring out their issues on Saturday, July 01, 2023, if they so desire.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023