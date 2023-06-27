Stringent security arrangements at cattle markets

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana confirmed that more than 1,000 officers and officials are assigned to security duties at cattle markets across the city.

Dedicated teams, consisting of 4 Senior Police Officers (SPs), 6 Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs), 8 Station House Officers (SHOs), and 30 upper subordinates of the Lahore police, have been formed. Additionally, the Dolphin Squad and PRUs are conducting effective patrols in the vicinity of cattle markets, he stated.

CCPO emphasized that snap-checking is also conducted near the cattle markets. Special measures have been implemented to protect traders and buyers from theft and pick pocketing incidents, he added. Individuals are encouraged to promptly report any suspicious activities to the on-duty officials or call the emergency helpline number 15. The safety of citizens and efficient service delivery remain the top priorities of the Lahore police, he assured.

Furthermore, given the current rainy weather conditions, CCPO instructed the Lahore police to remain vigilant. Additionally, ensuring smooth traffic flow on the roads has been emphasized.

