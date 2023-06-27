KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 18.097 billion and the number of lots traded was 14,912.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 7.618 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.416 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.819 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.461 billion), DJ (PKR 896.718 million), Japan Equity (PKR 551.963 million), Platinum (PKR 520.682 million), Silver (PKR 480.475 million), Natural Gas (PKR 132.079 million), SP 500 (PKR 131.004 million), Brent (PKR 39.108 million) and Copper (PKR 29.749 million).

In Agricultural commodities 12 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 13.657 million were traded.

