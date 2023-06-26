AVN 43.31 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.41%)
Lahore court sends Parvez Elahi on 14-day judicial remand in money laundering case

  • Development comes hours after the Federal Investigation Agency arrested Elahi from outside the Camp Jail
BR Web Desk Published June 26, 2023 Updated June 26, 2023 09:38pm

A Lahore district court on Monday sent PTI President Parvez Elahi to jail on 14-day judicial remand in connection with a money laundering case, Aaj News reported.

The development came hours after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested Elahi from outside the Camp Jail.

The FIA submitted an application before the court today and sought the 14-day physical remand of Elahi.

The FIA in its application alleged that Elahi handed over Rs50 million to Anwar via his frontman, Muhammad Zaman for money laundering.

Two days ago, Lahore’s Special Court granted former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi post-arrest bail in a money laundering case.

Elahi was first arrested on June 1 after police raided his Lahore residence twice after an anti-corruption court dismissed his pre-arrest bail in a case pertaining to irregularities in development projects launched during his term as the Punjab chief minister.

On June 2, a Judicial Magistrate at an anti-corruption court in Lahore ordered his release as he announced the reserved verdict on a plea seeking Elahi’s physical remand.

However, the former CM was again arrested by law enforcement authorities upon release in a corruption case registered against him in Gujranwala.

