AVN 42.42 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (4.23%)
BAFL 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.22%)
BOP 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.13%)
CNERGY 2.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.89%)
DFML 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (6.01%)
DGKC 51.70 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.55%)
EPCL 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.25%)
FCCL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.61%)
FFL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.39%)
FLYNG 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.2%)
GGL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.44%)
HUBC 68.30 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (5.92%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.79%)
KAPCO 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.97%)
KEL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.13%)
LOTCHEM 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.43%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.11%)
NETSOL 75.00 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (3.88%)
OGDC 77.30 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (3.76%)
PAEL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.41%)
PIBTL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.98%)
PPL 58.94 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (4.36%)
PRL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.88%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.17%)
SNGP 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.29%)
TELE 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.43%)
TPLP 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.56%)
TRG 90.85 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.19%)
UNITY 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.86%)
WTL 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.72%)
BR100 4,052 Increased By 114.7 (2.91%)
BR30 13,979 Increased By 535.8 (3.99%)
KSE100 41,009 Increased By 943.9 (2.36%)
KSE30 14,479 Increased By 347.9 (2.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Hydrocarbons will be important part of future ASEAN energy mix

Reuters Published 26 Jun, 2023 09:17am

KUALA LUMPUR: Hydrocarbons will continue to be an important part of the energy mix in Southeast Asia, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Monday, as affordability and energy security remain key concerns for the region of more than half a billion people.

Achieving net-zero emissions targets should not come “at the expense of economic growth or vice versa”, Anwar said in opening the inaugural Energy Asia conference, hosted by Malaysia’s state oil firm Petronas.

“Instead, Asia must take every opportunity to further dialogue and actions around how we can responsibly plan to enable every country (in) its right to development and lower carbon aspirations,” he said.

Asia is home to some of the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitters and countries have made varying commitments to phasing out fossil fuels and accelerating energy transition, while also demanding adequate financial support from developed emitters.

Anwar said natural gas would play an important role in the energy mix for Malaysia, which is among the world’s top five LNG exporters.

The government will launch two roadmaps in the second half of the year detailing the country’s potential for developing hydrogen fuel and carbon capture and storage technology.

Scientists say that while developing new technologies is key, cutting emissions is still crucial to keeping the world from warming more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (34.7°F) over the pre-industrial era.

Malaysia is also committed to joining a global pledge to cut methane emissions by 30% by 2030, versus 2020 levels, he added.

Leaders from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and CEOs from Saudi Aramco, TotalEnergies and Vitol are attending the conference in Kuala Lumpur.

The event brings together global energy leaders, companies and policymakers to discuss the region’s energy transition.

LNG asean Hydrocarbons Anwar Ibrahim Energy Asia conference

Comments

1000 characters

Hydrocarbons will be important part of future ASEAN energy mix

Advance tax on registration of vehicles above 2000cc hiked

NA approves 54 supplementary demands for grants

FBR issues increased income tax slabs for salaried class

Supplies made to unregistered persons: Rate of ‘Further Sales Tax’ increased to 4pc

PPDB asks AEDB to expedite issuance of tripartite LoS to Zorlu

NPCC submits Jul-Sep fuel requirements

Elections Act, 2017: Bill seeking amendment passed by NA

Govt agencies allowed to import pharma raw material

Expert speaks about PKR’s real effective exchange rate

The Foreign Investment (Promotion and Protection) Act, 2022: Investors and shareholders granted income tax exemption

Read more stories