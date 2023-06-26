Dangerous POs: crackdown stepped up

LAHORE: On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab, the crackdown has been accelerated to arrest dangerous POs who escaped abroad and had committed serious crimes this year and those who were absconding or trying to escape abroad. In this regard, 86 proclaimed offenders were arrested by Punjab Police this year.

Along with the arrest from the airport for departure abroad, the above-mentioned accused were arrested from 22 countries with the help of Interpol.

Among them United States, United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, France, Greece, Turkey, Italy, Japan, South Africa, Spain and Portugal, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dubai, Iran, Kuwait, Muscat, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Sharjah and the United Arab Emirates are included.

Among the arrested accused, 21 were from Sialkot, 12 from Gujranwala, 11 from Gujrat, 11 from Wazirabad, 5 from Narowal, 5 from Mandi Bahauddin and 5 from Sargodha police, while the rest were wanted from other districts and all of them were involved in murder, attempted murder, kidnapping for ransom and others. They had been absconding for many years after committing serious crimes.

