AVN 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (4.18%)
BAFL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.05%)
BOP 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.81%)
CNERGY 2.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.81%)
DFML 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.42%)
DGKC 50.55 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.22%)
EPCL 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.35%)
FCCL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.61%)
FFL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.39%)
FLYNG 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.38%)
GGL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.89%)
HUBC 67.20 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (4.22%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.79%)
KAPCO 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.23%)
KEL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.52%)
LOTCHEM 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.6%)
MLCF 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.09%)
NETSOL 74.83 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (3.64%)
OGDC 77.25 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (3.69%)
PAEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.18%)
PIBTL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.98%)
PPL 58.80 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (4.11%)
PRL 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.81%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.21%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.94%)
TELE 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.95%)
TPLP 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.56%)
TRG 90.96 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (4.31%)
UNITY 15.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.65%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.77%)
BR100 4,029 Increased By 91.2 (2.32%)
BR30 13,878 Increased By 434.6 (3.23%)
KSE100 40,852 Increased By 787 (1.96%)
KSE30 14,425 Increased By 293.5 (2.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Dangerous POs: crackdown stepped up

Recorder Report Published 26 Jun, 2023 06:38am

LAHORE: On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab, the crackdown has been accelerated to arrest dangerous POs who escaped abroad and had committed serious crimes this year and those who were absconding or trying to escape abroad. In this regard, 86 proclaimed offenders were arrested by Punjab Police this year.

Along with the arrest from the airport for departure abroad, the above-mentioned accused were arrested from 22 countries with the help of Interpol.

Among them United States, United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, France, Greece, Turkey, Italy, Japan, South Africa, Spain and Portugal, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dubai, Iran, Kuwait, Muscat, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Sharjah and the United Arab Emirates are included.

Among the arrested accused, 21 were from Sialkot, 12 from Gujranwala, 11 from Gujrat, 11 from Wazirabad, 5 from Narowal, 5 from Mandi Bahauddin and 5 from Sargodha police, while the rest were wanted from other districts and all of them were involved in murder, attempted murder, kidnapping for ransom and others. They had been absconding for many years after committing serious crimes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab police Punjab IGP Interpol

Comments

1000 characters

Dangerous POs: crackdown stepped up

Advance tax on registration of vehicles above 2000cc hiked

NA approves 54 supplementary demands for grants

FBR issues increased income tax slabs for salaried class

Supplies made to unregistered persons: Rate of ‘Further Sales Tax’ increased to 4pc

PPDB asks AEDB to expedite issuance of tripartite LoS to Zorlu

NPCC submits Jul-Sep fuel requirements

Elections Act, 2017: Bill seeking amendment passed by NA

Govt agencies allowed to import pharma raw material

Expert speaks about PKR’s real effective exchange rate

The Foreign Investment (Promotion and Protection) Act, 2022: Investors and shareholders granted income tax exemption

Read more stories