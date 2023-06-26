AVN 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (4.18%)
BAFL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.05%)
BOP 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.81%)
CNERGY 2.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.81%)
DFML 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.42%)
DGKC 50.60 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.33%)
EPCL 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.35%)
FCCL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.7%)
FFL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.57%)
FLYNG 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.38%)
GGL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.89%)
HUBC 67.30 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (4.37%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.79%)
KAPCO 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.23%)
KEL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.91%)
LOTCHEM 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.6%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.83%)
NETSOL 74.90 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.74%)
OGDC 77.24 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (3.68%)
PAEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.18%)
PIBTL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.98%)
PPL 59.00 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (4.46%)
PRL 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.81%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.17%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.94%)
TELE 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.95%)
TPLP 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.39%)
TRG 90.90 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (4.24%)
UNITY 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.77%)
BR100 4,031 Increased By 93.2 (2.37%)
BR30 13,892 Increased By 448.8 (3.34%)
KSE100 40,862 Increased By 797 (1.99%)
KSE30 14,430 Increased By 298.7 (2.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Dumping of solid waste into drains: WASA orders strict action

APP Published 26 Jun, 2023 06:38am

RAWALPINDI: Managing Director, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Muhammad Tanveer has directed the officials concerned to take strict against those throwing garbage and solid waste into Nullahs including Nullah Lai.

He urged the citizens not to throw garbage and solid waste in drains.

He informed that in an operation, three tractor trolleys found throwing solid waste in Nullah Lai were impounded here the other day and handed over to police for legal action in accordance with the law.

The agency had launched an operation on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatha against the violators of Section-144 imposed in areas near Nullah Lai and other nullahs of the town.

He informed that Punjab government spends huge amount every year to clean nullahs.

Those who throw garbage and solid waste in the nullahs do not deserve any kind of concession, he added.

In view of the monsoon rains, the citizens had been requested to cooperate with WASA staff to keep the nullahs clean, the MD said adding, the citizens should come forward and play their role to make the efforts of the sanitation department regarding cleanliness of nullahs a success.

Filth and solid waste should only be deposited at garbage points from where it could easily be removed, he added.

The public is requested that as a responsible citizen, if they see any one throwing garbage and solid waste in Nullah Lai, immediately report to the police on 15, the MD added.

WASA solid waste Muhammad Tanveer

Comments

1000 characters

Dumping of solid waste into drains: WASA orders strict action

Advance tax on registration of vehicles above 2000cc hiked

NA approves 54 supplementary demands for grants

FBR issues increased income tax slabs for salaried class

Supplies made to unregistered persons: Rate of ‘Further Sales Tax’ increased to 4pc

PPDB asks AEDB to expedite issuance of tripartite LoS to Zorlu

NPCC submits Jul-Sep fuel requirements

Elections Act, 2017: Bill seeking amendment passed by NA

Govt agencies allowed to import pharma raw material

Expert speaks about PKR’s real effective exchange rate

The Foreign Investment (Promotion and Protection) Act, 2022: Investors and shareholders granted income tax exemption

Read more stories