Dumping of solid waste into drains: WASA orders strict action

RAWALPINDI: Managing Director, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Muhammad Tanveer has directed the officials concerned to take strict against those throwing garbage and solid waste into Nullahs including Nullah Lai.

He urged the citizens not to throw garbage and solid waste in drains.

He informed that in an operation, three tractor trolleys found throwing solid waste in Nullah Lai were impounded here the other day and handed over to police for legal action in accordance with the law.

The agency had launched an operation on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatha against the violators of Section-144 imposed in areas near Nullah Lai and other nullahs of the town.

He informed that Punjab government spends huge amount every year to clean nullahs.

Those who throw garbage and solid waste in the nullahs do not deserve any kind of concession, he added.

In view of the monsoon rains, the citizens had been requested to cooperate with WASA staff to keep the nullahs clean, the MD said adding, the citizens should come forward and play their role to make the efforts of the sanitation department regarding cleanliness of nullahs a success.

Filth and solid waste should only be deposited at garbage points from where it could easily be removed, he added.

The public is requested that as a responsible citizen, if they see any one throwing garbage and solid waste in Nullah Lai, immediately report to the police on 15, the MD added.