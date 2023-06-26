AVN 42.25 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.81%)
BAFL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.05%)
BOP 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.5%)
CNERGY 2.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.89%)
DFML 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.12%)
DGKC 50.42 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.96%)
EPCL 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.25%)
FCCL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.7%)
FFL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
FLYNG 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.44%)
GGL 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.56%)
HUBC 66.60 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (3.29%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.26%)
KAPCO 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.48%)
KEL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.91%)
LOTCHEM 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3%)
MLCF 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.28%)
NETSOL 74.90 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.74%)
OGDC 77.25 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (3.69%)
PAEL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.43%)
PIBTL 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.44%)
PPL 58.75 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (4.02%)
PRL 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.03%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.21%)
SNGP 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.05%)
TELE 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.43%)
TPLP 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.73%)
TRG 90.96 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (4.31%)
UNITY 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.31%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.77%)
BR100 4,027 Increased By 89.4 (2.27%)
BR30 13,863 Increased By 420.2 (3.13%)
KSE100 40,835 Increased By 770.1 (1.92%)
KSE30 14,416 Increased By 284.7 (2.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bagnaia wins attritional Dutch MotoGP, heartache for Binder

AFP Published 26 Jun, 2023 06:38am

ASSEN, (Netherlands): Francesco Bagnaia won the Dutch MotoGP at Assen on Sunday to extend his lead in the championship.

Pole-sitter Marco Bezzecchi took second with Brad Binder in third only for KTM’s South African rider to pick up a penalty for exceeding track limits that saw him demoted to fourth.

That promoted Aleix Espargaro to the podium after Binder suffered exactly the same fate in Saturday’s sprint.

Bagnaia takes a 35-point lead over Jorge Martin into the summer break, with racing resuming in early August at the British Grand Prix in Silverstone.

“It’s fantastic! It wasn’t easy, they were pushing a lot behind,” said the Ducati factory race winner.

“I was on the limit.

“I love this track,this crowd - Assen, you are fantastic!”

A full house with 105,000 fans at a sweltering hot ‘Cathedral of Speed’ - one of the jewels in MotoGP’s crown - watched Binder get a blistering start.

The KTM rider surged into the lead at turn one past a trio of Ducatis - Bezzecchi, world champion Bagnaia and Luca Marini. Binder’s teammate Jack Miller made an early exit, the Australian crashing out at the end of the opening lap.He was quickly followed by a crash between French duo Johann Zarco and Fabio Quartararo, as up front Bagnaia nicked the lead off Binder. The race lost a fourth rider with only three laps completed when Maverick Vinales parted company with his Aprilia. Binder was keeping closetabs on Bagnaia, with Bezzecchi in hot pursuit as Enea Bastianini slipped out of contention.

As the midway point of the 26-lap race approached Miguel Oliveira was forced to retire his Aprilia.

Bezzecchi moved up to second 10 laps out, to go in hot pursuit of Bagnaia, over one second further up the road. But hard as he pressed Bezzecchi, winner of Saturday’s sprint, couldn’t conjure up the speed to deny Bagnaia his fourth win out of eight this season.

One man absent from the race was Honda star Marc Marquez who was forced to pull out of hours before Sunday’s eighth round of the season due to injury.

The six-time former world champion missed last weekend’s race in Germany in similar fashion. The Spaniard is enduring a troubled season, hitting the deck twice at Assen following no fewer than five falls at Sachsenring.

That left him nursing numerous injuries including a rib fracture which he aggravated this weekend.

“After (Saturday’s) sprint the pain became worse and worse,” Marquez reported.

MotoGP Francesco Bagnaia Marco Bezzecchi

Comments

1000 characters

Bagnaia wins attritional Dutch MotoGP, heartache for Binder

Advance tax on registration of vehicles above 2000cc hiked

NA approves 54 supplementary demands for grants

FBR issues increased income tax slabs for salaried class

Supplies made to unregistered persons: Rate of ‘Further Sales Tax’ increased to 4pc

PPDB asks AEDB to expedite issuance of tripartite LoS to Zorlu

NPCC submits Jul-Sep fuel requirements

Elections Act, 2017: Bill seeking amendment passed by NA

Govt agencies allowed to import pharma raw material

Expert speaks about PKR’s real effective exchange rate

The Foreign Investment (Promotion and Protection) Act, 2022: Investors and shareholders granted income tax exemption

Read more stories