AVN 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.68%)
BAFL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
BOP 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.33%)
CNERGY 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.79%)
DFML 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.64%)
DGKC 49.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.68%)
EPCL 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
FCCL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.7%)
FLYNG 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.93%)
GGL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.6%)
HUBC 64.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KAPCO 20.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.41%)
KEL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.96%)
LOTCHEM 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.57%)
MLCF 27.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
NETSOL 72.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.66%)
OGDC 74.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.21%)
PAEL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.66%)
PIBTL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
PPL 56.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
PRL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.2%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.96%)
SNGP 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.47%)
TELE 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.4%)
TPLP 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
TRG 87.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.64%)
UNITY 14.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 3,938 Decreased By -20.2 (-0.51%)
BR30 13,443 Decreased By -102.1 (-0.75%)
KSE100 40,065 Decreased By -86.7 (-0.22%)
KSE30 14,131 Decreased By -43.6 (-0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

EU wheat falls back with Chicago on rain prospects, demand gloom

Reuters Published 25 Jun, 2023 02:57am

PARIS: Euronext wheat slid on Friday, retreating from a two-month high as negative export sentiment and rain hopes for parched US and European crops cooled grain markets after a rally this week.

September wheat on Paris-based Euronext was down 1.6% at 247.00 euros ($268.76) a metric ton at 1508 GMT. The contract had reached a two-month peak at 253.00 euros on Thursday.

Forecasts showing greater chances of rain in dry corn and soybean belts in the US Midwest, a stronger dollar and sluggish weekly US exports encouraged profit-taking in Chicago. “The buying wave ran out of momentum amid considerations that it is early days yet for US crops,” consultancy CRM Agri said, adding: “Russia’s huge carryover stocks kept a lid on European wheat prices.”

Export sentiment in western Europe was dented this week by a tender purchase by Algeria expected to be mainly sourced from Russia. Ample supplies of cheaper Russian wheat have tempered reaction to further signs that a Black Sea grain corridor from war-torn Ukraine may not be extended beyond mid-July. The return of rain to northern Europe eased crop worries, though some yield potential is thought to have been lost. Rain fell throughout Germany on Thursday night and Friday. “This will be positive in many areas but comes too late to prevent crop losses after dryness in the east and north,” a German trader said.

In Poland, export prices rose sharply, with tighter availability of wheat at a time of brisk port loadings. “Export shipments are strong,” a Polish trader said. “Ukrainian grains are not coming in large volumes anymore due to complicated transit procedures, and Polish supplies are difficult to buy because farmers are not selling.” Polish 12.5% protein new crop wheat quoted at around 1,065 zloty (240.1 euros) a metric ton for August/September delivery to ports, up 10 zloty this week.

In Gdynia, two ships are each loading about 30,000 metric tons of wheat for multinational trading houses to undisclosed destinations. One ship left Gdynia with 55,000 metric tons for Nigeria, and another will load 27,500 metric tons expected to be for the United States.

In Szczecin, two ships are also each loading 33,000 metric tons for unknown destinations while in Swinoujscie another is loading 33,000 metric tons for North Africa.

Wheat wheat crop wheat price

Comments

1000 characters

EU wheat falls back with Chicago on rain prospects, demand gloom

Massive changes introduced in Finance Bill

NA approves 97 demands for grants worth Rs6.282trn

Dar presents over Rs41.367trn charged expenditure in NA

‘Data protection bill lacks in certain areas’

Energy transition initiative: Power Div all set to send study team to Denmark

CJP for making tax regime reliable, consistent

Board terminates service contract of SNGPL MD

Solar project in Sindh: MoFA urges PD to facilitate Norwegian firm

PM vows to complete IMF loan programme

Former finance minister Miftah quits PML-N

Read more stories