Minister says floods hit 33m people last year

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri on Saturday said 33 million people were affected due to floods in the country last year.

Addressing a presser along with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders, the minister said the prime minister and the foreign minister have splendidly raised the voice of the affected people at international forums.

Condemning sad incidents which took place on May 9, she said miscreants of PTI crossed the red line of the state and they would be brought to justice.

